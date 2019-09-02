Karachi: the city of light or flies?

KARACHI: Karachi, the biggest city of the country, is suffering from a bizarre attack as an army of flies have landed on the city. After the unprecedented monsoon rains and Eid-ul-Azha, flies can be seen everywhere including streets, houses, offices and restaurants.

Though it is not the first time the city has experienced such a haphazard situation but the conditions of sewerage and sanitation are totally in disarray. The local administration, including the elected-mayor of the city, also seems incompetent to countering the current situation that needs commitment and dedication from the administrative and municipal authorities.

The Karachiites are vivaciously making fun of the situation, as Gohar Hassan, a resident, commented that the flies came to spend vacation in Karachi. Radio Jockey Adeel Azhar said he did not know that Karachi is hosting the International Flies Conference or the Flies Million March is taking place. One of the Karachiites said that the city of light had turned into the ‘City of Flies.’ One said that the city has become a gigantic metropolis disposing nearly 15,000 tonnes of garbage on daily basis but only 10-12,000 tonnes of garbage could be processed by the city administration.