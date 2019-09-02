HIT soon to become limited company

ISLAMABAD: The Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) will soon brace for expansion of commercial activities by establishing a limited company and getting it registered with the SECP.

The move will allow HIT to opt for joint ventures with local and foreign companies.

The Senate Thursday last passed with consensus the Heavy Industries Taxila Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019: the piece of legislation has already been adopted early this year by the National Assembly. Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production Chairman Senator Lt-Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum tabled a related report in the House on August 29.

After which, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal moved the bill for adoption.

While presenting the report, Senator Abdul Qayyum said that the legislation was of due importance in the backdrop of potential for window of commercial expansion of the HIT. He pointed out that HIT was established on sprawling 1400-acre piece of land and as many as 7,000 manpower was involved in its functioning. Along with the bill, the committee in its report, he noted, had also given some recommendations with regard to potential of the industries.

The standing committee recommended that surplus commercial potential of all defence production establishments should not only be utilised but also be enhanced to earn sufficient revenue to be utilised in supporting defence production industry in terms of these benefits: earning revenue to subsidise defence budget, which will reduce burden on national economy; moving incrementally towards self-sustenance, involving private sector industrial growth and bringing latest technology in the country.

PPP, PML-N, PTI, PkMAP, BAP and independents have representation in the 13-member committee.

The HIT’s rebuilding and manufacturing units were specialised in defence projects and with over 35 years of experience, it had achieved vast technological knowhow. Being a national asset, it had saved billions of dollars over the years through indigenisation of defence hardware and is also seen as suitable for entering into joint ventures with national and international partners for indigenous manufacturing of commercial products such as automobiles, tanks, prime movers, and railway wagons.

In the objects and reasons of the bill, it has been mentioned that it was a fact that if HIT potential was tapped to its optimum and suitably enhanced, sufficient revenue could be generated to cater for ever-increasing demand of funds for support of defence products. The HIT functions under a board, established in 1994, which was later enacted by Parliament as HIT Board Act No. XII of 1997.