close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Mehtab Haider
September 2, 2019

FBR starts issuing refunds to exporters

National

Mehtab Haider
September 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started issuing refunds on "FASTER" expeditious refund version for exporters based on the return without waiting for export proceeds.

According to the FBR officials the first claim of exporter was processed and a cheque issued. The amount of refund will be directly credited to the exporter's bank account on Monday morning.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan