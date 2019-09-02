FBR starts issuing refunds to exporters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started issuing refunds on "FASTER" expeditious refund version for exporters based on the return without waiting for export proceeds.
According to the FBR officials the first claim of exporter was processed and a cheque issued. The amount of refund will be directly credited to the exporter's bank account on Monday morning.
