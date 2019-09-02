Pakistan has as small as 125-250-gram atom bombs too: Rashid

NANKANA SAHIB: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has warned that Pakistan has as small as 125-250-gram atom bombs also, which may hit (and destroy) a targeted area.

Talking to the media after inspecting under-construction railway station building here on Sunday, he warned Narendra Modi government of India against any eventuality. He said Modi's fascism could be likened to that of [German Nazi party leader Adolf] Hitler’s or [Italy’s premier Benito Andrea] Mussolini’s, which would destroy him. He said the ideals of Narendra Modi were contradictory to those of [Jawaharlal] Nehru and [Mahatma] Gandhi.

Sh Rashid said that the Line of Control and other accords had been ended with the 5th August step taken by the Modi government. He said India committed two blunders: firstly, conducting atomic explosions with a wrong perception that Pakistan would not do so; secondly, it scrapped special status of Kashmir on Aug 5, believing Kashmiris would not react over it. He said now Kashmir had become the burning issue in the world.

The railways minister said only result-oriented dialogue could be started with India. He said, "Dialogue is possible if India takes a step towards resolving the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.” He said the government and all opposition were united and on one page on the issue of Kashmir. He said that Ahsan Iqbal was saying the same things which “we used to say when we were in opposition”.

The minister announced that the railway station in Nankana would be named after Baba Guru Nanak. He hoped that the railway station would be one of the best railway stations in Pakistan. He said that Baba Guru Nanak railway station would play a vital role in religious tourism in Pakistan, according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also announced adding one to two more coaches to the trains travelling on the track to lessen difficulties of passengers.

He said that a new train, namely Baba Guru Nanak train, would be started from Lahore to Nankana soon. He gave deadline for completion of construction work on railway station till Oct 30. He said Premier Imran Khan would inaugurate the railway station.

Sh Rashid said the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak give the lesson of peace. He said Pakistan is following the policy of peace, but India had adopted an aggressive and violent strategy in the held Kashmir and elsewhere in India. He warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid a war, lest it proves the last one between the two nuclear armed countries. The minister if a war was imposed on Pakistan, India would be divided into 22 parts.

APP adds: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said a road was also being constructed from Nankana Sahib railway station to Gurdwara Janam Asthan, which would be completed before 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue all-over the world in an unprecedented way.

He said, "India considers Muslims as second grade citizens and same situation was in Assam and other states of India," he added.