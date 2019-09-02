PIAF expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people

LAHORE: The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while strongly condemning illegal annexation of Indian held Kashmir by India on Sunday expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people resisting repression and military might with their spirit grit and determination.

The ex-chairman urged the government and all stakeholders to formulate a coherent national strategy and national stamina to sustain that strategy said a statement.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan s speech on Kashmir crisis. The PM s speech was according to the aspirations of people of Pakistan and Kashmir while the COAS statement in which he has reassured to standby Kashmir has boosted the morale of people and put rumors to the rest he said. He said that civilian and military leaders are on the same page on Kashmir issue people are protesting Indian move inside India in the UK and other countries while Black Day has sent a very positive signal.