Jobseekers protest alleged paper leak

By Our Correspondent

SWABI: A group of jobseekers appearing in the Fair Testing Service (FTS) test for Secondary School Teacher (SST) general posts here on Sunday tore the paper up as a mark of protest, alleging that it had been leaked.

The test had been arranged at a local private school near Mal Lara. The protesters also blocked Swabi-Jehangira road for all kinds of traffic, demanding the cancellation of the test. The candidates said that the paper was not given to them on time and accused the invigilators of employing delaying tactics. They said that they in the short time and they were not in a position to attempt the paper to get good marks. The candidates alleged that the paper was given to some candidates before the start of the examination in a bid to favour them. Later, the police arrived at the venue to disperse the protesters and reopen the road to traffic.