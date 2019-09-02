Solidarity with Kashmiris: Miandad says can hit six with bat and slit throat with sword

ISLAMABAD: The worst human rights situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) has even made the most peaceful and harmless people’s blood boil vowing to slaughter those subjecting the oppressed Kashmiri Muslims to unparalleled brutalities and atrocities.

In a video doing the rounds on the social media popular former cricketer Javed Miandad can be seen brandishing a sword to show his solidarity with Kashmiris.

Wearing the Pakistan cricket team's jersey, Miandad says if he can wield a bat, he can wield a sword too.

"Kashmir bhaiyo fikar mat karo hum aapke saath hayn. Mere paas balla bhi hai, pehle chakka maara tha, ab yeh [sword] bhi hai (Kashmiri brothers don't worry. We are with you. Earlier I used a bat to hit a six, now I can use this sword)" Javed Miandad says, reports the international media.

As Miandad sheathes the sword, a voice in the background can be heard saying, "Balla bhi tez tha ab talwar bhi tez hai. (The bat was sharp, now the sword is sharp)."

To this, Javed Miandad proudly shows off his sword again and exclaims that if he can use a bat to hit a six, he can use the sword to kill a man.

"Jab main balle se chakka maar sakta hun tu iss [talwar] se insaan kyu nahin maar sakta, (if I can hit a sixer with a bat, can’t I kill a man with a sword?)”

This is not the first time Miandad has made such remarks, as after the abrogation of Article 370 by the

Hindu supremacist Modi government stripping the IHK’s special status, Miandad had called the Indian government a “coward”.