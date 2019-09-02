Obituary

RAWALPINDI: Mother of Ikhlaq Usmani, treasurer of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), breathed her last here Sunday.

PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Saeed Khan (chairman KP Hockey Association), Zahir Shah (president KP Hockey), all the provincial secretaries and the entire PHF family expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of his mother.

They all prayed to almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this huge loss.