PCB plans to inject Rs1b into domestic cricket

ISLAMABAD: The new domestic cricket model ensures year long contract for 32 players each (six associations) to provide them stable income as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to inject over Rs1 billion into season engagements.

The 192 contracted players will earn Rs600,000 per year on the basis of Rs50,000 monthly retainers.

Last year, the regional cricketers at the first-class level were solely reliant on the match-fees.

The PCB, this season, has also bettered their per match remunerations. For the better understanding, a breakdown is provided below:

Tournament season 2019-20 and season 2018-19: Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class): Playing XI: Rs75,000; Non-playing XI: 30,000; Playing XI: 50,000; Non-playing XI: 12,000; Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament: Playing XI: 40,000; Non-playing XI: 16,000; Playing XI: 35,000; Non-playing XI: 8,750; National T20 Cup: Playing XI: 40,000; Non-playing XI: 16,000; Playing XI: 30,000; Non-playing XI: 7,500.

The players turning out for the cricket associations’ second XIs, U19s, and city cricket associations will also see a rapid surge in their earnings.

Breakdown of match-fee for second XI sides: Season 2019-20 and season 2018-19: Non first-class tournament: Playing XI: Rs30,000; Non-playing XI: 12,000; Playing XI: 8,000; Non-playing XI: 2,000; One-Day Cup: Playing XI: 15,000; Non-playing XI: 6,000; T20 Cup: Playing XI: 15,000; Non-playing XI: 6,000.

Breakdown of match-fee for U19 sides: Playing XI, Non-playing XI, Three-Day Rs10,000 and 4,000; One-Day 5,000 and 2,000.

The 32 contracted players will also receive daily allowances, along with bed and breakfast in shape of three and four-star accommodations, lunches at the venues and economy-class flights (when traveling inter-province).

The prize money for the domestic events has also been increased manifold. The winning prize money for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been increased by 233 per cent, along with a surge of 150 and 100 per cent in the winning prize money for Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and National T20 Cup.

The winners of the country’s premier first-class tournament, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, will be awarded Rs10 million and the runner-up will get Rs5 million. Another Rs5 million will be handed out to tournament’s top-performers and the man-of-the-final will take Rs50,000 home.

The winners of the Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament and the National T20 Cup will get Rs5 million, and the runner-up will bag half of it. The man-of-the-final for both tournaments will be awarded Rs35,000.

The top performers for the apex one-day tournament will get a share from the pool of Rs250,000. For the T20 tournament, it would be from Rs100,000.