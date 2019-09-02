Bolsonaro modifies outdoor fires ban

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has modified a decree that banned outdoor fires across the country for 60 days.

The original decree was issued on Thursday, and the modified version was published on an extra edition of the Government Gazette Friday night. According to the new version of the decree, outdoor fires will only be banned in the Legal Amazon region, which comprises the states of Acre, Amapa, Amazonas as well as part of Maranhao.