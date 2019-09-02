Pope to create 13 new cardinals in October

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said Sunday he will create 13 new Catholic cardinals next month, including some from the developing world and a Vatican expert on aiding migrants and refugees.

Francis made the surprise announcement during his weekly Angelus, and said they would be appointed on October 5.

The appointments come as the Argentine pontiff gradually shapes a less European college of cardinals. The newcomers hail from North America, Central America, Africa, Europe and Asia, and Francis says "their origin expresses the missionary vocation of the Church".

The new "princes" of the Church, who will be appointed at a special ceremony known as a consistory, come from countries including Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia and Morocco.

Cardinals under age 80 are able to take part in the secret conclaves to elect the head of the world´s 1.2 billion Catholics, who is chosen from among them.

As well as having that key role, cardinals often also hold the highest administrative offices in the church.