Mon Sep 02, 2019
T
Telesur
September 2, 2019

International Workers’ Meeting in Solidarity with Venezuela

World

T
Telesur
September 2, 2019

CARACAS: On Saturday, Vice President of the Working Class of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) Francisco Torrealba gave a closing speech at the 1st International Meeting of Workers in Solidarity with Venezuela and the Bolivarian Revolution held in Caracas over the past week.

“We hope to continue to count on all the willingness you have always had to support the cause of the Venezuelan people,” Torrealba said during his speech.

Torrealba also called on those present to participate in the second meeting to be held next November in Havana, Cuba. He invited those present at the event to participate in the Great International Anti-Imperialist March also being held on Saturday in Caracas.

“Our president, Nicolas Maduro is making sure our voices are heard. President Maduro is very happy every time someone from another country visits us because this allows them to form their own ideas about what is happening in our country,” Torrealba told the delegates in attendance.

