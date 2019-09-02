One China, two systems enjoy popular support

BEIJING: One China and two systems brought prosperity and a better living to the residents of Hong Kong and those who disturb it for their vested interests could never be succeed.

A vast majority of the local residents stand by the administration of Hong Kong's Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to ensure smooth working of the two systems, while only a handful of elements with the support of their foreign masters are engaged in destroying the public peace in the name of democracy.

According to independent analysts and experts, the administration has capacity to the handle the situation with the popular support of the masses. Maintaining the normal life of the people is their top priority, through all possible means.

The HK's government fully understand the motives of the protesters and could handle them sternly if so needed, with the support of the Central government of China.

It has severely condemned the illegal and violent acts of the radical protesters, which continued to escalate with no regard for the safety of the public.

Noting the issuance of a notice of objection by the police, a spokesperson of the HKSAR government said in a statement issued late Saturday that unauthorized assembly and procession in various districts on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon on Saturday extensively blocked thoroughfares and paralyzed traffic on Hong Kong Island, seriously affecting emergency services and people's daily living.