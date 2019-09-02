Germany asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII outbreak

WARSAW: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Sunday asked Poland´s forgiveness 80 years after Germany´s attack triggered World War II while his Polish counterpart denounced Russia´s recent "imperialist" aggression against its neighbours.

Poland suffered some of the worst horrors of World War II: nearly six million Poles died in the conflict that killed more than 50 million people overall.

That figure includes the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust, half of them Polish.

"I bow before the Polish victims of German tyranny. And I ask your forgiveness," Steinmeier said at pre-dawn ceremonies in the western Polish city of Wielun where Germany´s first bombs fell 80 years ago.

"It was Germans who committed these crimes against humanity in Poland. Anyone calling them things of the past, or claiming that the vile rule of terror of the National Socialists in Europe was a mere footnote of German history, is passing judgement on him or herself," Steinmeier said alongside his Polish counterpart.

The line appeared to be a reference to the German far-right, whose co-leader Alexander Gauland once called the 12-year Third Reich a "speck of bird poop" on an otherwise glorious German past.

Polish President Andrzej Duda for his part denounced Nazi Germany´s attack on Poland, calling it "an act of barbarity" and "a war crime" but also hailed post-war reconciliation. Duda later on Sunday slammed recent Russian military attacks against its neighbours as "imperialist tendencies" at state ceremonies in Warsaw attended by US Vice President Mike Pence and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Polish leader did not specifically name Russia, but referenced Moscow´s actions against "Georgia in 2008 and Ukraine in 2014 that altered borders."

He urged "the leaders of Europe and the world, NATO and EU members" to guard against appeasing aggressors.

"There must be sanctions, resolute actions, it must be obvious that any military aggression will be met with a firm reaction," Duda said. Polish authorities said they had not invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Sunday´s ceremonies because of Moscow´s 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Nazi Germany´s attack on Poland on September 1, 1939 came one week after Berlin and the Soviet Union secretly agreed to carve up Eastern Europe between them by signing the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans attended a separate dawn remembrance ceremony on Sunday in Westerplatte, on Poland's Baltic coast, where a Nazi German battleship had opened fire on a Polish fort 80 years ago to the day.

|

Israeli army fires into Lebanon after military targets hit by missile

By Net News

TEL AVIV: Israel’s military said on Sunday that it fired into southern Lebanon after a number of anti-tank missiles targeted an Israeli military base and army vehicles near the border, NBC News reported.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing or wounding those inside, NBC News has learned.

The Israeli Defense Forces disputed that claim in a statement, saying Hezbollah fired “2-3 anti-tank missiles” from Lebanon that hit an IDF military outpost and ambulance in northern Israel, but that “no Israelis were injured in the attack.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that he met with generals and his chief of staff to discuss the next steps.

“We were attacked with several anti-tank missiles,” Netanyahu said. “We responded with 100 shells and firing from the air by various means.”

“I have ordered that we be prepared for any scenario. Following the exchange, residents near the border were told to stay in their homes and open shelters,” the prime minister added.

Just hours before Sunday’s incident, the Lebanese military said an Israeli drone, which violated Lebanon’s airspace, dropped incendiary material and sparked a fire in a pine forest by the border.

“The Israeli occupation forces targeted the outlying areas of Maroun al-Ras, Aitaroun and Yaroun with more than 40 cluster and incendiary rocket-propelled grenades, which resulted in fires in the forested villages that have been shelled,” the Lebanese Army said in a statement Sunday.

The fires near the border in Lebanon “originate with operations by our forces in the area,” the Israeli military said in a statement without elaborating.

Tensions in the region have escalated in recent weeks after a series of airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon that neighboring countries blame on Israel.

Hezbollah’s leader said late on Saturday its field commanders were ready to respond to Israeli attacks.

Israel’s military said on Saturday that it had ordered extra forces to deploy near the border amid rising tensions in the area, which had been largely quiet since both long-time enemies fought a month-long war in 2006.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri asked the United States and France to intervene as the situation continues to intensify at the country’s southern border.

Hariri’s office said in a release Sunday that he has contacted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Emmanuel Bonne, foreign policy adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron.