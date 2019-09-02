Centre-backed cleanliness drive doing no service to Karachi: Wahab

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday came up with what he called ‘video evidence’ to prove that the federal government-backed ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ campaign had in fact exacerbated the situation of unattended solid waste in the city. He said that solid waste being collected under the campaign was not being properly disposed of as it was being dumped near the seaside. In a statement issued on Sunday, Wahab said he had identified two public spots in Karachi, which were being used as a dumping ground for garbage being lifted under the Centre-backed cleanliness drive in the city. He said the two locations were the Sea View China Port and the area in front of the United States Consulate in Karachi, adding that garbage being fished out of storm water drains under Let’s Clean Karachi drive was being dumped there, causing pollution and an alarming rise in the number of mosquitos and flies. “For God’s sake, stop this injustice and oppression against the people of Karachi. Donations are being collected for conducting the cleanliness drive but still sanitation is almost non-existent in the city,” said Wahab, who is also currently the spokesperson for the Sindh government. He said if the federal government genuinely cared for the people of Karachi, it should have better used its own funds for the purpose of the cleanliness campaign and money should not have been extorted from the citizens for the same cause. “Stop your negative politics and better start helping out the provincial and local governments in disposing of municipal waste and de-silting of storm water drains in the city,” he said. The law adviser added that no service to the people of Karachi was being done with the municipal waste being openly dumped near the seaside as it was in fact an excess being committed against the citizens. “We are not against anyone but this is no service being done to Karachi,” he said.