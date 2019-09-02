4,246 power pilferers caught

FAISALABAD: The Fesco has claimed to nab 4,246 power pilferers red-handed from eight districts of its region during August and detached their electricity supply connections.

The Fesco spokesman told here on Sunday that the Fesco teams checked 107,343 connections of electricity in the region and got cases registered against 393 accused besides imposing fine on all power pilferers. Giving details, he told that special teams of the Fesco checked 13,153 electricity connections and caught 604 power pilferers. The company issued them detection bills of 228,751 units and imposed fine of Rs 3.4m while FIRs were got registered against 70 accused. Similarly, 10,886 electricity connections were checked in the second circle where 1,997 power pilferers were nabbed red-handed. The company issued them detection bills of 1,265,838 units and imposed fine of Rs 16.716 million on them besides getting cases registered against 95 electricity thieves, he told. The spokesman told that in Jhang Circle, the Fesco teams checked 23,884 electricity connections and nabbed 1,191 power pilferers. Therefore, detection bills of 626,317 units were issued to them besides imposing a fine of Rs 9.167 million and getting FIRs registered against 117 accused, he added. In Sargodha Circle, 59,420 electricity connections were checked and 454 electricity thieves were caught during same period. The company issued them detection bills of 343,387 units and imposed a fine of Rs 6.18 million on them besides getting cases registered against 111 accused, he added.

Cinemas, theatres to remain closed: All cinemas and theatres will remain closed in the district during the first 10 days of Muharram. The district administration has issued directives to managers and owners of all cinemas and theatres to abide by the closure plan in its true spirit. The flaxes and posters of various films and stage dramas have also been removed from public places upto 10th of Muharram, said a spokesman of the district administration on Sunday.