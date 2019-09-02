Afghan war affecting Pakhtuns: Asfandyar

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan on Sunday asked the government to support the Afghan government.

Speaking at the national youth organisation convention at Bacha Khan Markaz, he said that the government should implement the resolution of both the houses of the parliament.

He said that peaceful Afghanistan would ensure peace in the region, adding that the war in Afghanistan was affecting the Pashtuns.

Asfandyar said his forefathers had opposed war and they would continue the tradition of opposition to war.

He accused the federal government of not providing rights to provinces especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, he said the government had written off loans to the tune of Rs234 billion to industrialists.

He said that prime minister had admitted that he became primer by taking U-turns. “Those who lack decision-making powers take U-turns,” he said, adding that such people were never remembered in history.

The ANP chief said that conferring awards on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a message to Pakistan by friendly nations that they were not supporting our stance on international issues. “Our foreign and internal policies have failed,” he said, adding that the government should mend its ways to avoid further embarrassment in the comity of nations.

He said the actions, which the government was taking about Kashmir, were further isolating Pakistan.

He said violence was not the solution to any problem, saying that Modi government would not be able to control Kashmiris through the use of force.