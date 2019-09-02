Taylor steers New Zealand to T20 win over SL

KANDY: Ross Taylor hit a quickfire 48 to set up New Zealand’s five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka in Kandy on Sunday.

Taylor lifted the Black Caps from a precarious 39 for three in their chase of 175 to complete the win in 19.3 overs and lead the three-match series 1-0.

Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga became the highest wicket-taker in the shortest format after his two scalps took his tally to 99 in 74 matches, surpassing Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi.

But his effort was not enough as Taylor put on 79 runs for the fourth wicket with Colin de Grandhomme, who scored 44, to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Taylor, who survived a dropped catch on 31 by Dasun Shanaka at deep mid-wicket off Akila Dananjaya, made the most of the reprieve to hit three fours and two sixes in his 29-ball blitz.

He was finally trapped lbw off debutant leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who returned figures of 2-21 from his four overs. Daryl Mitchell, who made 25 off 19 deliveries, and Mitchell Santner, scoring 14, then put on an unbeaten 31-run stand to steer the Black Caps home.