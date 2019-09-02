Taliban storm Pul-e-Khumri, clashes going on

PUL-E-KHUMRI: The Taliban stormed Pul-e-Khumri city, capital of northern Baghlan province, on Sunday, one day after they failed to capture the capital of neighboring Kunduz province, local officials confirmed. “Dozens of Taliban militants carried out attacks before dawn from two locations on positions of security forces on northern outskirts of Pul-e-Khumri. The security forces are fighting a tense battle to push back the attackers,” a provincial security official said. Clashes between security forces and Taliban were ongoing on Sunday, he said. The militants also fired several rockets onto the central part of the city.