Mon Sep 02, 2019
AFP
September 2, 2019

Assailant among eight killed in Texas shooting

Top Story

AFP
September 2, 2019

WASHINGTON: The death toll in a mass shooting that unfurled chaotically on highways in western Texas has risen to eight including assailant, local media reported Sunday, citing authorities. Police had said Saturday that five people died and 21 were wounded in the extended shootout on roads between the cities of Midland and Odessa. The assailant died in a shootout with police outside an Odessa movie theater. On Sunday, an Odessa city spokesman told reporters that there were now eight confirmed deaths, including the shooter -- three in Midland and five in Odessa -- NBC affiliate NewsWest9 reported.

