Modi is Hitler of Subcontinent: Firdous

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Hitler of subcontinent, whose occupation army was perpetrating worst brutalities in the IHK.

She was addressing media persons here after administering oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of Sialkot Electronic Media Association.

Dr Firdous highly appreciated the positive role of the OIC for unanimously passing a condemnation resolution against the Indian state terrorism.

She said it was high time for the international community to play its due role and pressurise India to stop human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiri Muslims.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, was fighting the case of Kashmir.

For the first time Pakistan has successfully highlighted the burning Kashmir issue before the world, she said.

The special assistant said the hearts of Pakistani people beat with those of their Kashmiri brethren, who were braving the worst oppression at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

“Pakistanis would not let them alone in these testing times and their sacrifices would bear fruit soon. Pakistan and Kashmir are vital for each other. The whole Pakistani nation stands with their Kashmiri brethren to deal with the extremist mindset of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she added.

She said the international community was expressing complete solidarity with Pakistan and the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Dr Firdous said on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, events would be held across the country on Friday every week to express complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

The Kashmir dispute has already become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours, she added.

She said Sialkot was a gateway to Kashmir and it was the first defence line of Pakistan near the IHK.

She urged the Sialkot exporters to present Kashmir’s case before the world while visiting foreign countries and expose growing Indian state terrorism in the held valley.

Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully taking Pakistan forward on the path development and prosperity.

“The nation should back him in making difficult and hard decisions,” she added.

She urged the print and electronic media to play their role in promoting a soft image of Pakistan and to effectively highlight the Kashmir cause and Indian state terrorism in the Held Kashmir. The government, she said, firmly believed in the power of the pen.

“A journalist's pen could be more effective than a bullet,” she added.

She also asked the media to promote religious and sectarian harmony for peace and harmony during the holy month of Muharram.