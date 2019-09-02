Heavy rains lash Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI/LAHORE: Karachi received another bout of heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, with forecast of more precipitation in the city during the next 24 hours. The rain lashed vast parts of the port city, including North Karachi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar and several other areas. According to Met office, rain/wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, heavy rain inundated most of Lahore while Met office predicted more rains during the next 48 hours.