close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 2, 2019

Heavy rains lash Karachi, Lahore

Top Story

 
September 2, 2019

KARACHI/LAHORE: Karachi received another bout of heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, with forecast of more precipitation in the city during the next 24 hours. The rain lashed vast parts of the port city, including North Karachi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar and several other areas. According to Met office, rain/wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, heavy rain inundated most of Lahore while Met office predicted more rains during the next 48 hours.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story