Curfew in IHK enters 28th day

SRINAGAR: The curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) on the 28th consecutive day on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to continued blockade and suspension of internet, mobile and landline services and closure of TV channels. Publication of local newspapers remains suspended.

The protests and clashes with Indian forces continued as the Kashmiris expressed resolve to accept nothing else but freedom from the Indian subjugation.

The shops and business establishments continue to remain shut and schools, too, remain empty. The people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including food, milk and life-saving medicines due to curfew and blockade.

Principal Secretary of Indian-Held Kashmir, Rohit Kansal, confirmed to the media that over 4,500 people have been arrested under the draconian Public Safety Act.

These 4,500 persons are among 10,000 Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists and youth who have been arrested since August 5 when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

Meanwhile, a report by Kashmir police confirmed that more than 300 incidents of protests took place over the past three weeks, with Srinagar topping the list with over 160 such incidents reported from the area.

The incidents occurred between August 5 and August 7 after the abrogation of the provisions in Article 370.

Around 22 such incidents took place in Pulwama and 18 in Baramulla, the police report said. On August 17, the Valley recorded 24 such incidents, the highest number of incident in a single day.

Areas of Safakadal, Soura and Nigeen in Srinagar have witnessed maximum protests since the clampdown in the Valley, ahead of the August 5 announcement. At least 30 incidents have been reported from the Safakadal, while Soura has reported 20 and the Nigeen area 15.

Meanwhile, leading Indian newspaper ‘The Indian Express’ says Kashmir problem is becoming a bigger headache for India due to increasing reports of violence by Indian military in the territory. In an opinion piece the paper notes that incidents of torture and violence taking place in Kashmir are a terrible mistake on the part of Indian authorities.

The paper raises the question that how long can this lockdown and communications blackout be sustained. It says Prime Minister Narendra Modi must know that in the presence of a violent military crackdown there is absolutely no chance of winning the peace.

The paper says the arrest of a doctor in Srinagar for drawing attention to the collapse of healthcare facilities there refutes the claims by Indian authorities that there has not been a single death since the military clampdown.

Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred sixteen (16) Kashmiris including a young boy and a woman during the past month of August, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the killing rendered a woman widowed and three children orphaned. During the period, three hundred and sixty six (366) people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

Over five thousand (5051) people including Hurriyet leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mian Qayoom, President of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association; Mohammed Yasin Khan, chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance; Raja Muzaffar Butt, an anti-corruption crusader; an Arabic scholar; National Conference leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Engeener Rashid, activists and youth were arrested.

Fourteen (14) women were disgraced and thirty one (31) residential houses were damaged by the troops, paramilitary and police personnel during the siege and search operations in the month.