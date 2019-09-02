Twins break homer record in loss to Tigers

LOS ANGELES: Minnesota’s Mitch Garver belted a ninth-inning fastball from Detroit pitcher Joe Jimenez into the left field stands Saturday to give the Twins a record 268th home run of the Major League Baseball season.

Garver hit two of the Twins’ six homers of the night. Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also homered in a barrage that carried Minnesota past the MLB record of 267 set by the New York Yankees last year. At this pace they might well reach 300 before the regular season ends, but the team didn’t come away from Comerica Park with a victory, falling 10-7 to the Tigers. Garver had led off the game with a home run and after the Tigers tied it in the bottom of the first Kepler belted another home run off Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd.

But the Tigers pounced on Twins pitcher Martin Perez in the third, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs for an 8-2 lead. Polanco hit a two-run homer in the fifth and Cron hit an opposite-field homer to trim the deficit to 8-5. Polanco’s blast was his 20th of the season, giving the Twins a major league record of eight players with at least 20 homers in a season. But Minnesota fell further behind when Detroit’s Ronny Rodriguez homered in the sixth, and the record-tying and record-breaking homers from Cruz and Garver weren’t enough to deliver a win.