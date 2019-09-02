Akhlaq Usmani grieved

ISLAMABAD: Mother of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) treasurer Akhlaq Usmani breathed her last in Rawalpindi Sunday.

President PHF Brig (Retd.) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Saeed Khan (Chairman KP Hockey Hockey Association), Zahir Shah (president KP) all provincial secretaries and the entire PHF family expresses their deepest sympathies on this sad demise of mother of Akhlaq Usmani (Treasurer PHF).

May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give them and their family strength to bear this huge loss.