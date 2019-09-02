close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
Township Whites crush Young Lucky Star

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

LAHORE: Township Whites has qualified for the 2nd round of 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they crushed strong Young Lucky Star Club by 8 at the Township Ground.

Scores: Young Lucky Star 119 all out in 38.3 overs (Salman Fayyaz 34, Haider Ali 24, Sheroz Afzal 11,Farhan Ismail 11,Wahab Ahmed 3/16, M Abdullah 2/34 Aitazaz Ahsan 2/22). Township Whites 120/2 in 21.3 overs (M Naeem 31, Kashif Ali 43*,Hamza Akber 28*, M Ali 2/32).

