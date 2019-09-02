Horse racing reels as two jockeys die in Australia

SYDNEY: Australia’s horse racing community was in mourning Sunday after the deaths of two women jockeys within two days in track incidents.

Melanie Tyndall, 32, died after falling from her horse Restless, which appeared to clip the heels of another runner, in the third race at Darwin’s Fannie Bay, in the country’s north, on Saturday. She was rushed to hospital but medics could not save her, the Darwin Turf Club said in a statement.

“Melanie was a much respected member of the Northern Territory racing family and her sad passing will be felt by many within the industry,” said Darwin Turf Club chairman Brett Dixon.

Her death came just a day after apprentice jockey Mikaela Claridge, 22, died after being thrown from her horse while training in Melbourne.

Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson called it “tragic news” that had shaken the industry.

“Mikaela was a talented young rider who was pursuing a career in the sport she loved,” he said.

At least 20 jockeys have lost their lives in Australia since 2000, according to the National Jockeys Trust, with about 200 injured each year.