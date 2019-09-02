close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Hill in Wales’ WC squad despite leg fracture

Sports

 
September 2, 2019

LONDON: Cory Hill was selected for Wales’ 31-man World Cup squad despite suffering from a leg fracture.

Hill has not played since February and could be unavailable until halfway through Wales’ pool schedule.

The Dragons lock captained Wales in two Tests against Argentina last year and head coach Warren Gatland has selected him for the tournament in Japan in the hope he can feature in the latter stages.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell was also included in the squad following his try-scoring performance in the 22-17 warm-up defeat by Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday. Gatland’s group will be captained by Alun Wyn Jones, but those players who miss out include surprise omissions in props Rob Evans and Samson Lee. Jones and company learnt of the selection via a video produced by the Welsh Rugby Union when each player was told by a member of their community club that had been chosen.

