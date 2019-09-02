Comfortable win Thailand women

DUBAI: Thailand rose to the top of the table following a convincing 38-run win over Namibia who were bowled out for a mere 61, chasing 100 for their first win in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Thailand were on the mat after being reduced to 37 for 6, but skipper Sornnarin Tippoch (37*) and Wongpaka Liengprasert (22*) added an unbeaten 62-run stand to give them a decent total to contend with. Chanida Sutthiruang’s four-wicket haul derailed Namibia’s chase from the onset with only two of their batters entering double figures.

Brief scores: Thailand Women 99/6 in 20 overs (Sornnarin Tippoch 37*; Sylvia Shihepo 3-8) beat Namibia Women 61 in 19.2 overs (Chanida Sutthiruang 4-13) by 38 runs.

Scotland Women vs Papua New Guinea Women: Scotland’s skipper Kathryn Bryce stepped up with a handy 45 to guide Scotland to 101 for 5 against Papua New Guinea.

Brief scores: Scotland Women 101/5 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 45; Sibona Jimmy 2-16) lost to Papua New Guinea Women 102/4 in 19.3 overs (Brenda Tau 30) by six wickets.