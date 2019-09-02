close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Pacer Amir excels for Essex

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir was once again among the wicket takers, as his side Essex beat Kent by 10 runs at Chelmsford. In doing so, Essex also managed to cement their spot in the quarter finals of the Vitality Blast 2019.

Amir finished off with figures of two wickets for 29 runs in his spell of four overs, as the speedster bowled out AJ Blake and Imran Qayyum for 7 and naught, respectively. Essex all-rounder Ravi Bopara grabbed the Player of the Match award for his efforts with both bat and ball, scoring a thunderous 47 off 27 deliveries and also picking up two wickets as well.

