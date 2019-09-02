Osaka thrashes tearful Gauff at US Open as Nadal advances

NEW YORK: Defending champion Naomi Osaka consoled a tearful Coco Gauff after a crushing US Open victory Saturday in a showdown billed as “the future of women’s tennis” while Rafael Nadal cruised into the last 16.

World number one Osaka overpowered 15-year-old Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in 65 minutes to keep her title defense on track before sharing a warm embrace with an opponent overwhelmed by the occasion in the New York spotlight. The emotional clash was followed by tearful on-court interviews, Osaka asking Gauff to join her with the microphone as they met at the net. Osaka said the match was one of her best since winning the Australian Open title. The primetime third-round clash at Arthur Ashe Stadium pitted 21-year-old Japanese star Osaka against the American, who made a fourth-round Wimbledon run on her Grand Slam debut. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, called it “the future of women’s tennis”, while Novak Djokovic labeled Gauff “a new superstar”. But Gauff, the youngest player through to the third round here since Anna Kournikova in 1996, struggled in her first match under the lights on Ashe. Osaka next faces Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic, who was handed a walkover when Anett Kontaveit withdrew due to illness.

Three-time champion Nadal returned from an extended rest to dispose of 170th-ranked South Korean qualifier Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, having benefited from three days off after a walkover. The Spanish second seed will meet 2014 champion Marin Cilic for a place in the quarter-finals. Cilic, the 22nd seed and 2017 Wimbledon finalist, took out top US hope John Isner in four tight sets. Sixth seed Alexander Zverev made it to the second week in New York for the first time after fighting past Aljaz Bedene 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). Andrey Rublev, a 2017 quarter-finalist, beat Nick Kyrgios in three entertaining sets while 13th seed Gael Monfils is the highest-ranked player left in that quarter of the draw after he outlasted Denis Shapovalov in five sets. Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, seeded 15th, brushed past two-time US Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to extend her best Grand Slam run. The 19-year-old, a winner at Toronto and Indian Wells this season, improved to 30-4 for the year despite missing much of the clay and grass portion with a shoulder injury. “I think everything is just clicking with me,” said Andreescu, who had never gone beyond round two at a major prior to this tournament. “I’ve been through a lot with injuries and have just taken everything I’ve learned from the past couple of years and brought it into this year.” American qualifier Taylor Townsend continued her surprise run after reaching the last 16 for the first time at a Slam.Townsend, ranked 116th, followed up her shock win over reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep by beating another Romanian, Sorana Cirstea, 7-5, 6-2. Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios, who was dumped from the US Open on Saturday, falling to Russian Andrey Rublev was overheard saying he really didn’t want to be on the court. A microphone caught Kyrgios commenting that he wanted to go home, which prompted Kyrgios to say, “I guess I’ve been on the road five and a half months now. It’s not easy.” It didn’t get any easier with the ATP issuing a record $113,000 record fine to Kyrgios for his actions at an event in Cincinnati. And Kyrgios could face punishment for calling the ATP “corrupt” after a US Open victory, although he later tweeted a statement saying that was a poor choice of words for the issue of double standards he wanted to raise. The ATP is investigating the remark as a major player violation, which could carry a possible suspension.