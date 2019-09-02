close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Two die after consuming poisonous liquor

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

MANSEHRA: Two staff members of a hotel in Shogran tourist resort died after they drank poisonous liquor on Sunday. Noman Masih and Arsalan Masih, who has been working as sweepers at hilltop hotel in Shogran, had drunk liquor, which, according to police, had been abandoned by customers in a room. They fell unconscious and were rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced both of them dead. The bodies were sent to their native towns Gujranwala and Gujrat in Punjab. Also in the day, a young Afghan national Naik Mohammad, 10, was killed due to an old enmity in Gandia area. The police have booked five people who had allegedly stoned the boy to death.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar