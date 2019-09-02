Akwum students want MPhil, MS process expedited

PESHAWAR: A number of MPhil and MS students of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan have expressed concern over the long delay in processing and evaluation of their research dissertations and demanded the administration to look into the matter and rid them of the mental tension.

Talking to The News, a group of students said that they had submitted their thesis in December 2018, which could not be processed, evaluated and cleared despite passage of more than eight months. It has hampered their academic activities besides causing serious unrest among them, they added.

They were of the opinion that the university administration should seriously consider the issue and clear their thesis so that they could continue their academic journey in a smooth manner.