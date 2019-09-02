Speakers say Rahman Baba preached love, humanity

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar while paying glowing tributes to mystic Pashto poet Rahman Baba said he preached love and led a simple life as worldly possessions meant nothing to him.

The seminar was arranged at the Iranian Cultural Centre (Khana-e-Farhang Iran) in collaboration with the Rahman Adabi Jirga.

Iran’s Consul General Mohammad Baqir Begi, Iranian Cultural Centre Director Mahran Sikandaryan, Member Provincial Assembly Fazal Elahi, Dr Fakharul Islam and others attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, they said that Rahman Baba expressed the same feelings which were earlier conveyed by Sheikh Saadi and Hafiz Sherazi.

The speakers said that Rahman Baba spread the teachings of the Holy Quran and Hadith through his poetry.

They noted that Rahman Baba considered Hafiz Sherazi as his teacher. They said that Maulana Rumi, Sheikh Saadi, Hafiz Sherazi, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Sultan Bahu and Khwaja Ghulam Farid had all followed the same path and had similar thoughts.

All these saints had preached brotherhood, harmony and love, the speakers said. They said that though these noted literary figures lived centuries apart but they had striking similarities in their approach towards life.