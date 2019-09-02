close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Relatives seek probe into ‘fake encounter’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

CHARSADDA: Staging a protest on the premises of the local court on Sunday against the police, the relatives of the detained alleged smugglers urged the chief justice of Supreme Court and provincial police chief to hold an inquiry into the ‘fake encounter’ in which a woman was also killed.

Chanting slogans against the police on the premises of the local court, the relatives of Laiqzada, a resident of Mashukhel in Badaber, said that Laiqzada along with his wife, Rubina, and daughter, Laiba, was going on a picnic.

They said that he made a mistake by not stopping the car at Sardaryab Police Checkpost due to fear of police harassment and sped away.

They accused the police of making story of a fake encounter with drug-traffickers.

An alleged lady smuggler was killed and a cop was injured in an alleged encounter on Saturday. The police had claimed to have arrested two other smugglers. They said they had also recovered eight kilograms of heroin from the car.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar