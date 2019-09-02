Relatives seek probe into ‘fake encounter’

CHARSADDA: Staging a protest on the premises of the local court on Sunday against the police, the relatives of the detained alleged smugglers urged the chief justice of Supreme Court and provincial police chief to hold an inquiry into the ‘fake encounter’ in which a woman was also killed.

Chanting slogans against the police on the premises of the local court, the relatives of Laiqzada, a resident of Mashukhel in Badaber, said that Laiqzada along with his wife, Rubina, and daughter, Laiba, was going on a picnic.

They said that he made a mistake by not stopping the car at Sardaryab Police Checkpost due to fear of police harassment and sped away.

They accused the police of making story of a fake encounter with drug-traffickers.

An alleged lady smuggler was killed and a cop was injured in an alleged encounter on Saturday. The police had claimed to have arrested two other smugglers. They said they had also recovered eight kilograms of heroin from the car.