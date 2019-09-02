Islamabad police clarifies news

Islamabad : Islamabad Police has clarified a new item published in The News on August 30, 2019 titled ‘Islamabad Police groping in the dark’ saying the story is not based on facts especially the performance of ICT Police in investigating the child abuse cases has been wrongly projected, says a press release.

It stated in fact total 20 cases of child abuse have been registered in the current year 2019. Police have succeeded in arresting the accused in 18 cases while only two accused are at large for the arrest of whom hectic efforts are underway.

It is worth mentioning that the child abuse is a menace, the control/elimination of which is a collective responsibility of the society including parents, teachers, religious scholars and the civil society. Police job starts when a case of child abuse is reported. The role of law enforcement in child abuse cases is to investigate the case, identify and apprehend the offender and file appropriable criminal charges. Islamabad Police success rate in apprehending the offenders in child abuse cases is 95%.

Additionally an awareness campaign has been launched in social, print and electronic media by ICT Police. A special Police Help Line 8090 has been established where the victims (child either male/female) of sexual abuse, sodomy, rape, forced labor, beggary can ask for help/guidance services of two medical practitioners a Psychologist and a Lawyer have been requisitioned for the instant purpose. Awareness lectures at schools and colleges in collaboration with the management are being conducted. ICT Police has formulated an SOP for education of police officers for dealing with victim (child) of above issues. Capacity building programs for police officers are being conducted on regular basis.