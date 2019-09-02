Dozens treated at Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp

Rawalpindi : Dozens of patients, facing different ailments, were treated at a free ‘Kashmir Solidarity Medical Camp’ organized by Centre of Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) at its main campus in Rawalpindi, says a press release.

Patients having ailments related to Physiotherapy, Prolonged Duress Stress Disorder (PDSD) and Traumatic Stress Disorder visited the daylong free medical camp to get doctors’ advice for curing their ailments and get proper medication and treatment, said a press statement issued by the centre here Sunday. The patients, with minor ailments were provided free of cost treatment on the occasion while some patients with complications were referred to hospitals for further medical consultation.

“The camp was organized for the divided Kashmiri families to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who have been facing worst kind of Indian state terrorism since decades in general and have been facing lockdown and curfew by Indian occupation forces for last 27 days,” said Dr. Samawiya Farooq, one of the organizers of the camp.