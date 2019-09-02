HEC announces scholarships

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for Commonwealth scholarships for the year 2020.

The scholarships are for masters and PhD programmes in the United Kingdom.

Funded by the UK Department for International Development, the Commonwealth Masters and PhD scholarships allow talented and motivated individuals to gain advanced knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are meant for those, who can't otherwise afford their studies in the UK. The Commonwealth master's and PhD scholarships are for candidates from low and middle-income Commonwealth countries, for full-time masters and doctoral study in a UK University.