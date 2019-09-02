Chief commissioner visits Sabzi Mandi

Islamabad : Chief Commissioner Islamabad inspected the Sabzi Mandi Islamabad on Sunday. Discussed rate lists issued by the Sabzi Mandi and its implementation mechanism.

He also visited different stalls and inspected that rate list is affixed and adhered.

The Chief Commissioner Aamer Ali Ahmed who also holds charge of Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that maintaining cleanliness and traffic flow in the mandi should be priority.

The market committee briefed about relocation of carts and establishment of new car parking. He emphasized the purpose of having Market Committee is to facilitate business and convenience of the citizens which may be given highest priority. Price monitoring should be a regular feature for which the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) shall announce a task force. Besides the Deputy Commissioner office and MCI shall issue price analysis on the basis of historical data to give and idea about the overall price control.

Directorate of Agriculture Extension Services and MCI were asked to speed up opening of Tarlia Bazaar for public in a transparent manner. All members of the Market Committee, Director Agriculture Extension Services and his staff, Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner concerned were also present.