Mon Sep 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Envoys to present credentials on Wednesday

Islamabad

Islamabad: Seven foreign ambassadors and high commissioner will formally put up their credentials to President Dr Alvi separately at the Aiwan-i-Sadr on Wednesday.

Among them are the ambassadors of the Russian Federation, the Netherlands, Palestine, Kazakhstan and Portugal and high Commissioners of the United Kingdom and Australia.

After presenting their credentials, the envoys will call on the president to discuss relations of their countries with Pakistan and matters of mutual interest with him.

