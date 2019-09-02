‘Zero tolerance against violators of plastic bags ban’

Islamabad : No tolerance against the use of Oxo-biodegradable plastic bags after ban imposed on August 14 this year as some business outlets are cheating public and authorities by proclaiming it as permissible.

Talking to APP, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Hammad Shamimi said the Ministry had demarcated the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) into four zones where four teams to monitor ban imposed on polythene or plastic bags had been established.

The team includes one Assistant Commissioner, one member each from MoCC, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad who are presently working on mass awareness of shopkeepers and general public to shun the use of plastic bags, he added.

One thing should be kept in mind that no plastic is biodegradable where we have found some plastic bags producers and international companies misguiding masses by calling oxo-biodegradable as environment friendly and decomposable which is completely misleading, Shamimi noted.

He went on to say that the ban imposed on plastic bags was not devised in closed doors rather it involved eight months long deliberations with plastic bags manufacturers, recycling association members, scientists, environmentalists and media.

The policy framework has been completed with major consensus and consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

The propaganda being hatched out that plastic or polythene added with some heavy reactive metals could make it degradable which in real sense reduces it to small shreds and got consumed by fish, animals and comes back into human bodies causing cancer.

It is not possible to collect it, Shamimi said.

The statutory regulatory order (SRO) approved to ban polythene bags allowed cotton, jute and biodegradable bags other than oxo-biodegradable.

“We have announced to ban plastic bags in ICT around two and half months before the deadline of August 14 which was sufficient time for plastic bags manufacturers to produce biodegradable bags,” he added.

The Adviser and Minister of State for Climate Change had also announced in different press conferences to disallow plastic bags in the federal capital. The lethargic conduct of the general public which was creating a small obstruction to implement the ban, the Joint Secretary said.

The fine, he said imposed on violation was not introduced to fill national exchequer with money rather to create a sense of responsibility among the masses to abide the law.

In Kenya, he informed that there had been biodegradable bags made from various natural weeds and shrubs which were completely Eco-friendly and zero harmful.

There had been a fine of $4,000 in Kenya on breaching the prohibition of plastic bags which was a very huge amount.

The team has confiscated around 70 to 80 Kilograms (kg) plastic bags on Tuesday from various outlets and shops making it to a total of more than 240 kg till date in various inspection visits across ICT, he added.