EPA mulls over shifting marble factories out of Sangjani

Islamabad : Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Director General Farzana Altaf Shah said the agency was considering shifting illegally established marble factories in Sector B-17 of the federal capital near Sangjani out of the residential area.

There were about 22 marble units were operating and consultations were underway with their owners to devise a mechanism for their shifting to another site as their presence in a residential area was posing a serious risk to human health because of water, air and noise pollution caused by them, she said while talking to APP.

The Environmental Protection Tribunal, she said, had already imposed fines amounting to over Rs11 million on the marble factories in that regard.

Farzana Shah said the cases regarding marble factories in sectors I-9 and I-10 were sub judice in the Supreme Court and the Labour Department of Islamabad capital Territory.

The Supreme Court had already ordered the factories to take measures for the safety of their labourers as per international labour laws.

"The marble cutting involves a wet process in closed chambers where the marble dust settles which otherwise affects the health of labourers working in the units, she added.

The industrialists dealing in marble were allowed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to set up warehouses, which they had established in ordinary shops in Sector I-9 occupying space beyond their jurisdiction causing problems for area residents.