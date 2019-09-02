Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz

The DIG Operations Lahore issued weekly schedule for Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz. The markaz will open at 8am and close at 4pm in various parts of the City, including Gol Bagh Shadbagh on Monday (today), Food Street Gawalmandi on Tuesday, near Stop No 5 Shahdara Town on Wednesday, near Jamia Naeemia Garhi Shahu on Thursday, Mozang Adda on Friday and Shalimar Chowk on Saturday.