close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

The DIG Operations Lahore issued weekly schedule for Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz. The markaz will open at 8am and close at 4pm in various parts of the City, including Gol Bagh Shadbagh on Monday (today), Food Street Gawalmandi on Tuesday, near Stop No 5 Shahdara Town on Wednesday, near Jamia Naeemia Garhi Shahu on Thursday, Mozang Adda on Friday and Shalimar Chowk on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore