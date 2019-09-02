PPP leadership urged to give long march call

LAHORE : Pakistan People’s Party Women Wing Punjab President Samina Khalid Ghurki has demanded the party leadership give the call of long march against the government. Flanked by other women activists of PPP Punjab, Samina Khalid Ghurki while addressing a press conference on Sunday, stated that the treatment being meted out to female parliamentarian Faryal Talpur was highly condemnable. She said that Faryal Talpur was sent back to jail from hospital at midnight despite the fact that she was combating health issues such as eye infection and skin allergy. Besides, she said Aseefa Bhutto Zardari wasn’t allowed to see her father which showed that victimisation of political opponents were underway in the name of accountability.