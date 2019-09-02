LDA DG inspects roads repair

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam visited Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Punjab University New Campus Road and Thokar Niaz Baig junction on Sunday and inspected the work being carried out at these places.

He directed for activating the coordination committee, comprising of representatives of relevant departments, including Wasa, Lesco, PHA, Rescue 1122, traffic police and other agencies, for supervising the repair work of roads under this project. He directed for removing illegal signboards which hampered smooth flow of traffic at different places along these roads.

He underlined the need for executing road repair work as per approved specification and completing it within the timeline set forth for this purpose. He asked for finishing the fixing of tuff tile at service road along main boulevard Allama Iqbal Town by the 10th September. He directed for completing the beautification and uplifting of Thokar Niaz Baig junction at the earliest as it was a main entrance and exit point of Lahore.

Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the director general about the progress on rehabilitation work of roads at this occasion. He informed that tuff tile was being fixed on New Campus Road while construction work on road approaching INMOL hospital was also in full swing.