Minister presents one-year performance of Punjab govt

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Information, Culture Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the provincial government did not take loan of a single penny in one year and has tried to perform with noble intentions to repay Rs1.2 trillion debt of the previous government of PML-N and is working with the help of its own resources.

While presenting one-year performance of Punjab government during a press conference here on Sunday, Mian Aslam said that no financial or misappropriation scandal of any Punjab government minister came to surface.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was setting a new example by doing public service without adopting ostentatious protocol and also following austerity policy instead of setting eight camp offices like the former chief minister.

The provincial minister stated that the incumbent PTI government had exposed the plunderers of national wealth and it gave ample proof and acknowledgment for its one year performance.

The PTI government has also blocked the ways and means of doing loot and plunder of national wealth, he added.

He said the PTI government had unmasked such faces which had no concern for the nation but only cared for their own plunder. He said the past rulers from the PML-N initiated the so-called mega projects of Sasti Roti, laptop, energy, metro bus, orange line train, Aashiyana and others just to oblige and give favour to their sons and sons-in-law by plundering and minting national money.

“They can buy flats abroad and only one project of orange line train amounting to Rs325 billion has eaten away all the funds of South Punjab,” he added.

Mian Aslam alleged that the PML-N by issuing so-called whitepaper was doing nothing except telling a pack of lies and hurling false and fabricated allegations. The PML-N remained in power for continuous 10 years in Punjab and PML-N and PPP enjoyed their turns of power for the last 30 years in federal and Punjab governments indulging in massive corruption by leaving behind one another and their ministers also became front men of their leadership for their corruption. Videos about such acts are also on record, he added.

The provincial minister said that the PML-N leaders had proved to be cyber thieves and looters and their sons, sons-in-law, nephews and their relatives also filled up their coffers to the maximum level.

The PPP has set new records of corruption in Sindh, he said.

The provincial minister questioned how come they talk of bringing whitepaper against one year performance of PTI government.

He stated the misdeeds of those who fooled the general public had fully come to the light. Each and every project initiated by PML-N and PPP at the federal, Punjab and Sindh government level provides ample proof of massive corruption and their real grief is that why scandal of any minister of PTI government has not come to light, he added.

The information minister also claimed that 60 per cent reduction had been made in the expenses of Chief Minister’s Office. He said Rs2 crore had been saved in the expenses of vehicles and the gifts amounting to Rs9 crore have been deposited into the national exchequer instead of taking them home.

He while commenting on one-year performance of Punjab government said that for the first time in the history of Punjab the process for the constitution of industrial policy and four new technical universities had come into being. The projects such as special economic zones, small industry, cottage industry and many other such projects had also been launched in the province.

He said that such projects would bring about revolution in the industrial field of the province. According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan no inspector will be able to enter any factory in order to harass any factory owner after 15 days, the minister.

Mian Aslam said the Punjab government had formulated e policy for the transfer of teachers. Talking about other reforms, he stated that reforms had also been introduced in agriculture, irrigation and other departments during the last one year which would yield fruitful results in the coming four years. Replying to a question, he said that issuance of Insaf Health Card to journalists and media workers would be ensured and he himself would raise this matter in the cabinet meeting.