CM approves abolishing factories’ inspection

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved abolishing inspection of factories; however, the industrial units would be bound to submit tax returns on their own under self-assessment scheme, according to a handout issued here Sunday.

The chief minister said that online registration facilities for the industry would be provided and directed the authorities concerned to finalise the process of online registration at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar said that industrial zoning would also be undertaken in the province and implementation committee had also been constituted for this purpose.

The committee, he mentioned, would submit comprehensive recommendations with regard to industrial zoning.

He said that giving an end to industrial inspection process would not only facilitate the industrialists but also ensure ease of doing business in the province, thus expediting industrialisation process and creating new employment and investment opportunities.

Indian atrocities: Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Indian obduracy in Held Kashmir was giving birth to a human tragedy.

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Provincial Law Minister Basharat Raja was also present during the meeting.

Complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Held Kashmir was being expressed and atrocities committed by the Indian army against unarmed and innocent Kashmiris were being strongly condemned in every meeting, he said.

The chief minister said that the historic blunder committed by Narendra Modi government had infused a new spirit and ray of hope in the freedom movement in the Held Kashmir.

Usman Buzdar said that pellet guns, imposition of curfew and lockdown could not suppress the Kashmiris spirit of freedom.

Modi had left behind Hitler in committing brutalities in the Held Valley.

International media have also exposed Indian tyrannies being committed against the Kashmiri people, he said adding that world would have to lend support to the oppressed, innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people.

Usman Buzdar said no more lip service would work on the issue of Kashmir and the world nations would have to take steps for stopping aggression in Held Valley.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fighting and pleading the case of Kashmir with bravery. There is a relationship of heart and soul with the people of Kashmir as well as with Kashmir Valley, he added.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said on the occasion that Pakistan and Kashmir were part and parcel of each other. Narendra Modi will have to face great humiliation for taking unconstitutional and unlawful step in Indian-Held Kashmir, he added.

He said that Pakistanis would live and die with the Kashmiri people. He strongly condemned atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people by the Indian army. He said that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir and the practice of showing complete solidarity with the people of the Held Valley would continue.