Extra CCTV cameras to be installed to monitor Muharram Majalis and processions

In order to ensure tightened security during Majalis and processions of Muharram, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved the installation of extra closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the city and directed the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to deploy their personnel all over Sindh.

He has also directed the authorities to keep 52 companies of the army ready in reserve so that they could be called in case of any emergency.

The CM issued the directives on Sunday during a meeting on law and order. He said during the last three years, no major incident had taken place in Muharram in the province. “This shows that the political will of the government, hard work of law enforcement agencies, police, Rangers and intelligence agencies and their sacrifices have produced best results in terms of restoration of law and order in the city,” he said.

Murad expressed concern over the targeted killing of a doctor in the city. “This shows that still we have to do a lot,” he remarked.

DG Rangers’ briefing

Director General (DG) Sindh Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bokhari briefed the meeting about the security arrangements during Muharram. He said the route of the main procession had become a little long this year because of the work in progress on MA Jinnah Road between Numaish and Tibet Centre.

The meeting was informed that 7,700 Rangers personnel would be deployed for the security of Moharram processions. The Rangers DG said 3,400 Rangers soldiers would be deployed in East Zone, 600 in West Zone, 400 in Mirpurkhas division, 600 in Shaheed Benazirabad division, 1,000 in Sukkur division and 1,700 in Larkana division.

He added that 52 army companies would be deployed all over Sindh, of which 14 would be in Karachi division, five in Hyderabad, four in Mirpurkhas, three in Shaheed Benazirabad, 10 in Sukkur and 16 in Larkana divisions.

Police arrangements

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam informed the meeting that there were 2,015 imambargahs in the province, including 590 in Hyderabad division, 464 in Larkana, 374 in Sukkur, 342 in Karachi, 138 in Mirpurkhas and 107 in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions. He added that there would be 15,971 Majalis all over Sindh, of which 1,408 had been declared most sensitive and 5,199 sensitive, in terms of security needs.

The IGP said 71,485 male and female personnel of the police force would perform security duties during Muharram across the province, of whom 7,044 and 52,725 would be part of mobile force and static force respectively, and 6,539 would be deployed at police pickets and 5,177 would be the reserve force.

In Sindh, 6,288 Matami processions would be held, of which 439 have been declared most sensitive and 1,788 sensitive.

The IGP told the meeting that air surveillance would be conducted from Muharram 8, at 21 different places in Karachi, six in Hyderabad division, one in Shaheed Benazirabad, seven in Sukkur and five in Larkana divisions. Similarly, 93 mobile phone jammers would be installed all over Sindh.

Some 856 containers had been obtained to block roads leading to processions, the meeting was told. The IGP said a total of 1,022 traffic policemen would be deployed in the province for Muharram processions.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon informed the meeting about the security plan in Karachi and said that Muharram 9 procession would start at 12 noon from Nishtar Park and pass through Guru Mandir and New MA Jinnah Road.

The procession would offer Namaz-e-Zuhrain at the VVIP Gate of Mazar-e-Quaid, after which it would pass through Peoples Roundabout, Saddar Dawakhana, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Centre, and Plastic Market to reach Hussainian Iranian Imambargah. There would over 30,000 mourners in the procession.

Talking about Muharram 10 procession, the Adl IG Karachi said that it would start from Nishtar Park and follow the same route but Namaz-e-Zuhrain would be offered at Tibet Centre at 1:30pm. The procession would end at Hussainian Iranian Imambrgah. There would be more than 50,000 mourners.

Memon said keeping in view the potential threats, walkthrough gates would be installed and police deployment would be on the rooftops of the nearby buildings. The bomb disposal squad would sweep the areas and all the entry points to the procession would be kept under strict watch.

He said ambulances and other escorting vehicles have been issued security passes. The media vans would also have stickers or security passes. An officer of the SP level would lead the procession and maintain close coordination with Shia leaders and their Peace Committee members.

The movement of the procession movement would be monitored through CCTV cameras from the Command & Control Centre and there would also be moving CCTVs vans to cover the procession.

The CM also approved the ban on pillion ridding from the night of Muharram 8. He directed the IGP to start snap checking all over Sindh. He said he was not in favour of the ban on pillion riding but the killing of a doctor by two motorcyclists had forced him to take the decision.

Commissioner and home secy

The Karachi commissioner briefing the meeting said he had constituted the peace committee which had been meeting with deputy commissioners and him. He said directives had been issued for the repair of roads and provision of water and power to areas of the city.

Home secretary Kazi Kabir told the meeting about the code of conduct he had shared with the district administration and said that peace committees had been formed in every district to ensure law and order.

He said he had issued directives to all the deputy commissioners to keep the areas of Majalis and Muharram processions neat and clean.

Kabir said 484 trouble spots had been identified all over Sindh. Of them, 245 were in Karachi, 31 in Hyderabad, 33 in Mirpurkhas, 12 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 72 in Sukkur and 91 in Larkana divisions.

Inter-provincial borders

The CM directed the IGP and Rangers to keep strict security on all the exit and entry points with Sindh and Balochistan. Special focus must be made on the movement of terrorists on the Sindh-Balochistan and Sindh-Punjab borders, he said.

He also ordered deployment of intelligence officers from Sunday up to Muharram 10 in the bordering districts such as Jacobabad,

Kashmore, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shirkarpur and Dadu so that a proper vigilance could be ensured on those entering the province.

Operation against dacoits

The CM said he wanted to chair a meeting to launch operation against dacoits in the katcha areas but Muharram security arrangements were more important, due to which he would hold another meeting after Muharram to chalk out a detailed plan to deal with the dacoits who kidnap people for ransom.

He directed the IGP to continue his targeted operation against dacoits and their facilitators in the northern areas of Sindh up to the central part of the province at Nawabshah.

Sri Lankan team’s visit

Murad said the Sri Lankan cricket team was coming to Karachi on September 25. “This is good news which I want to share with all of you.”

He said the international cricket had returned to Karachi for which he congratulated the police, Rangers, Pakistan Army and particularly the people of Karachi. “We all with best coordinated efforts have made Karachi a peaceful city and the return of international cricket back to the city shows the confidence of ICC in our government,” he said.

The chief minister said after Muharram 10, he would chair a separate meeting for security arrangements of cricket matches.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, DG, Adl IG CTD Kamran Fazal, Adl IG Special Branch Imran Minhas, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah, sector commanders of intelligence agencies and others.