Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Two held with hashish

September 2, 2019

SARGODHA: Police on Sunday seized 48kg hashish from a car in the limits of Miani police.

During checking at the entrance and exit points, Bhalwal Circle police headed by DSP Malik Ghulam Abbas intercepted a car near Midh Mor and recovered 42kg hashish and 6kg opium from the vehicle.

The police also arrested Zaheer Ahmad and Zafar Iqbal of Kotli (Azad Kashmir). A case has been registered against the accused.

