Security enhanced in Punjab as Muharram begins

LAHORE: The strength of police force has been enhanced in the province for improved security arrangements for imambargahs, processions, majalis and other sensitive worship places.

In the provincial capital, Six SPs, 35 DSPs, 84 inspectors and over 15,000 officers and jawans will perform Muharamul Haram security duty. Around 10,000 volunteers will check the participants in the majalis and processions. At least 5,235 majalis and 650 processions have been divided into three categories.

As many as 610 majalis would be in A category, 3,471 in B category and 1,154 majalis will fall in C category. Around 141 processions have been declared sensitive and put under A category and 454 processions under B category.

Meanwhile, police would provide security cover to 36,138 majalis and 9,118 processions during Muharamul Haram in the whole province.

The inspector general of police, Punjab, issued the directions in a letter issued to the Lahore capital city police officer and all RPOs CPOs and DPOs of the province.

He directed all the RPOs and DPOs to use technology and personally review the security arrangements for Muharamul Haram processions and majalis in their respective ranges and districts, and provide four-layer security to the sensitive majalis and processions while using walk through gates, metal detectors, CCTV monitoring and video recording for the security of mourners.

While issuing directions to the officers, he said the schedule for the majalis and processions must be strictly observed.

He directed the senior officers to ensure scanning and screening of procession routes before their start and also check the fruit vendors, etc. He said no one should be allowed to enter in majalis or processions without checking through walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

IG Punjab directed RPOs and DPOs to implement the ban on graffiti, He said the Loudspeaker Act be implanted strictly and members of proscribed organisations and fourth schedule must be strictly monitored.